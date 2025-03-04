Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Up 53.4% in February

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the January 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $255,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,904. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,123 shares of company stock worth $553,204. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. 1,299,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,910. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.35 and a beta of 0.32.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.