Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

EVG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 53,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,378. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

