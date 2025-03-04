Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
EVG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 53,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,378. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.