Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.03 ($0.05), with a volume of 9704462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.59 ($0.06).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.12.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

