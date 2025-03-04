Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) CFO Sells $201,860.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) CFO Aparna Ramesh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.86, for a total transaction of $201,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,590.12. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AGM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.28. The stock had a trading volume of 47,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,864. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $169.17 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,589.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,114,000 after buying an additional 334,928 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $28,914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.