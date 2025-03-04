Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.49. 2,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Lavoro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lavoro from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVRO

Lavoro Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $506.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.38). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lavoro stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lavoro were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.