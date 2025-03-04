Filtronic (LON:FTC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.42), with a volume of 8579744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.39).

Filtronic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of £243.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.97.

Get Filtronic alerts:

Filtronic (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 3.08 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Filtronic had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 EPS for the current year.

Filtronic Company Profile

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.