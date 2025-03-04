Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 424 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 316 ($4.02), with a volume of 6180207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.27).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 19.70 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 361.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 725.50.

Get Polar Capital Technology Trust alerts:

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX (0.34) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Capital Technology Trust had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 96.56%.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

Technology: Invest for today and shape the future

The modern world is built on technology – an ever-advancing megatrend transforming to our lives today and shaping our future. Polar Capital Technology Trust plc provides investors access to this enormous, fast-evolving potential.

As one of the largest, most experienced technology investment trusts in Europe, we have deep experience in identifying trends early.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.