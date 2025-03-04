SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $131.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SE. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $9.09 on Tuesday, hitting $132.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,453,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SEA has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $139.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.89 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.37). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SEA by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

