Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $11,630.32 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $11,630.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $716,513.80. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,742 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $248,087.94.

On Friday, February 14th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $51,344.10.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $598,147.20.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. 1,449,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

