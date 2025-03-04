Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of EVV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 323,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,131. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $10.55.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
