Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZEM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,497. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 million and a P/E ratio of 28.60. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Dividend Announcement

About Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

