AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Director Sells $64,930,000.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at $201,675,501.85. This represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AppLovin Stock Down 3.0 %

AppLovin stock traded down $10.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,211,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,307. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $59.30 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 622.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801,138 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,781,922,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after buying an additional 4,010,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $828,138,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AppLovin by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,885 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.