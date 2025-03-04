Short Interest in Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Increases By 52.3%

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPMC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,720. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Point Meridian Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Sound Point Meridian Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

