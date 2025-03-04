Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Director Stephen Paul Zadesky Sells 14,851 Shares

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Free Report) Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $51,978.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,174. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

AEVA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 351,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.53.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

