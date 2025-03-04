NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $137.19 and last traded at $140.62, with a volume of 1383627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

Get NICE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

NICE Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.