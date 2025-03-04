Alta Capital Management LLC Has $14.21 Million Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of Napco Security Technologies worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSSC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,075,000 after buying an additional 494,988 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,481,000 after buying an additional 156,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 439,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after buying an additional 114,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Napco Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $58.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

