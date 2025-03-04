Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,718 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,223,000 after buying an additional 1,451,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,491,000 after buying an additional 903,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 101.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 128,823 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 12,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $247,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,887.60. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $591,758.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,778.62. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,940 shares of company stock valued at $973,442 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

