Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Senior Officer Nadim Hirji Sells 3,238 Shares of Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.87, for a total value of C$482,024.87.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$147.47 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$109.02 and a one year high of C$151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$142.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$131.68.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$149.31.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

