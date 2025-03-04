Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Issues Earnings Results

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bakkavor Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Bakkavor Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BAKK opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.93) on Tuesday. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 165 ($2.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £885.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 146.84.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

About Bakkavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,000 colleagues operate from 43 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 3,000 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.