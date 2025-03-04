Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Issues Earnings Results

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bakkavor Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%.
Bakkavor Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:BAKK opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.93) on Tuesday. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 165 ($2.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £885.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 146.84.
About Bakkavor Group
