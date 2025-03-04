AMJ Financial Wealth Management Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 3.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $123.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average of $120.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

