Avance Gas Holding Ltd (AVACF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

Avance Gas stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Avance Gas has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Avance Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.