Avance Gas Holding Ltd (AVACF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.
Avance Gas Stock Performance
Avance Gas stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Avance Gas has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $19.57.
Avance Gas Company Profile
