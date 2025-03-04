Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Issues Earnings Results

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%.

Paysafe Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Paysafe has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $26.25.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.