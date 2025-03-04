PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Announces Earnings Results

PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PCI-PAL had a positive return on equity of 35.54% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.
PCI-PAL Stock Down 1.8 %
LON:PCIP opened at GBX 58.90 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.29. The company has a market cap of £42.67 million, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.90. PCI-PAL has a twelve month low of GBX 46.82 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.40 ($0.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17.
PCI-PAL Company Profile
Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone.
