PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Announces Earnings Results

PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PCI-PAL had a positive return on equity of 35.54% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.

PCI-PAL Stock Down 1.8 %

LON:PCIP opened at GBX 58.90 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.29. The company has a market cap of £42.67 million, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.90. PCI-PAL has a twelve month low of GBX 46.82 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.40 ($0.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust.

Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone.

