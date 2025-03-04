Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $4.04 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 637,864 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

