Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 71.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 19.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in AON by 6.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 394,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $408.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

