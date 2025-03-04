Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 370 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 22.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.06.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

