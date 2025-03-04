Short Interest in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Drops By 23.3%

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.86 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,436,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,136 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 1,290.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 74,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,958,000 after buying an additional 64,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 54,385 shares during the last quarter.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

