Short Interest in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Drops By 23.3%

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.86 and a twelve month high of $55.46.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.