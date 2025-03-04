Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,022 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,622,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,664,000 after buying an additional 4,167,234 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,355,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 2,612,204 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 2,151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 545,446 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 421,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 348,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,077.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 278,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 255,164 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

