iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,778,000 after acquiring an additional 109,058 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 797,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $384.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.19 and its 200-day moving average is $391.34. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.