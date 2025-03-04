Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,332 Shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 7.50% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Price Performance
SPAX opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.02. Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $21.07.
About Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.