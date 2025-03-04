Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,332 Shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 7.50% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Price Performance

SPAX opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.02. Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Get Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF alerts:

About Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of small-cap, US-listed SPACs the advisor expects to experience a spike in price in the future. SPAX was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Robinson.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.