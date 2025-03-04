Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 696,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,139,000 after buying an additional 252,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

