Bridges Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $61.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

