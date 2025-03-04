Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $36.73 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $110.36 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.79 and its 200 day moving average is $169.01. The firm has a market cap of $452.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oracle to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

