Synergy Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,132 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

