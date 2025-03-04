Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.