Synergy Investment Management LLC Invests $6.81 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 319,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

