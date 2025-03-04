Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,223 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Trex worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Trex by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 1,212.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

