SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,444,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $269.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

