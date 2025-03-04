Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – March 3rd

Alibaba Group, Target, Arista Networks, Walt Disney, and Verizon Communications are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in producing, distributing, and exhibiting entertainment content, such as movies, television shows, music, and digital media. These companies often include film studios, streaming platforms, television networks, and amusement parks, and their performance is closely tied to consumer spending trends and cultural shifts in the entertainment industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,461,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,081,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $145.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.99.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.64. 4,430,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,881,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,568,267. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.57.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.71. 3,349,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,209,189. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

VZ stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.69. 7,396,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,688,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $45.36.

