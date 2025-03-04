Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Price Performance
EUBG stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.36.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
