Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

EUBG stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.36.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

