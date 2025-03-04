What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for SMP Q2 Earnings?

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Standard Motor Products in a research note issued on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $608.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.52. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $35.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth $3,876,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $161,340.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,192.35. This represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

