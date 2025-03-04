Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Principal Value ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 21,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 876,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,402,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter.

PY opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. Principal Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $52.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

