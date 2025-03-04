Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,890 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 134.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,919.34 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,417.65 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,815.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,691.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

