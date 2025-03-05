166,379 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 166,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. Creative Planning lifted its position in Plug Power by 35.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 53.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 135.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 23.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,232,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 809,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

