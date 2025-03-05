SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of KD stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.86. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kyndryl news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
About Kyndryl
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
