Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,461 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 99.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

