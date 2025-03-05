Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 76,833 Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Enerflex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,276,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,342,000 after purchasing an additional 768,210 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,771,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 471,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 236,419 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,237,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 152,990 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $903.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

