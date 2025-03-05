CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.45 and last traded at $73.65, with a volume of 54032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,950 shares of company stock worth $2,817,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $5,153,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

