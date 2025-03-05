iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 41812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $292.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 509.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 70,810 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

