Mary Anne Heino Sells 53,107 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $100.48. 1,108,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,095. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.75. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

